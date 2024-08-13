Former US President Donald Trump once again said on Monday that Israel would not have come under attack had he been President.

Trump made the comments during a conversation with Elon Musk on X, which began late due to technical difficulties but later went ahead with a smaller number of concurrent listeners.

“All the stuff that you’re seeing now, all the horror…look at Israel: They’re all waiting for an attack from Iran. Iran would not be attacking [if I were President], believe me. You know, when I was there, and I say it with respect...I don’t want to do anything bad with Iran, but they knew not to mess around. Iran was broke, because I told China, ‘If you buy oil from Iran, you’re not going to do any business with the United States.’ And I meant it. And they said, ‘We’ll pass’. Other countries, likewise,” said Trump.

“And they (Iran) were at a point where they had no money for Hamas, they had no money for Hezbollah, they had no money for any of these instruments of terror,” he continued. “They had no money, and Israel would’ve never been attacked.”

In another part of the conversation, Trump again promised to build an Iron Dome for the US, similar to Israel’s.

"We're going to build an Iron Dome. Israel has it. We're going to have the best Iron Dome in the world. We need it and we're going to make it all in the United States. We're going to have protection," he said. “Because it just takes one maniac to start something. Why shouldn’t we have an Iron Dome? Israel has one.”