The IDF cleared for publication on Sunday that Master Sergeant (Res.) Shlomo Yehonatan Hazut, aged 36, from Ashdod, fell during combat in the central Gaza Strip.

Hazut, a soldier from the 9207th Battalion, 16th Brigade, was killed when a roadside bomb planted by terrorists detonated in the Zaytun neighborhood.

The IDF added that during the incident in which Master Sergeant (Res.) Hazut fell a reservist from the 9207th Battalion, 16th Brigade, was severely injured. The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and his family has been notified.