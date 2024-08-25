Master Sergeant (Res.) Shlomo Yehonatan Hazut
Master Sergeant (Res.) Shlomo Yehonatan HazutIDF Spokesperson

The IDF cleared for publication on Sunday that Master Sergeant (Res.) Shlomo Yehonatan Hazut, aged 36, from Ashdod, fell during combat in the central Gaza Strip.

Hazut, a soldier from the 9207th Battalion, 16th Brigade, was killed when a roadside bomb planted by terrorists detonated in the Zaytun neighborhood.

The IDF added that during the incident in which Master Sergeant (Res.) Hazut fell a reservist from the 9207th Battalion, 16th Brigade, was severely injured. The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and his family has been notified.