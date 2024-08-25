This morning, approximately 100 IAF fighter jets struck and destroyed thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels, aimed for immediate fire toward northern and central Israel

Approximately 100 IAF fighter jets, directed by IDF intelligence, struck and destroyed thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels that were located and embedded in southern Lebanon. Most of these launchers were aimed toward northern Israel and some were aimed toward central Israel. More than 40 launch areas in Lebanon were struck during the strikes.

Some 6,000 rockets, UAVs and launchers that Hezbollah had planned to fire at Israel were destroyed.

It is estimated that Hezbollah has managed to fire 300 projectiles in response thus far. The organization claimed that additional waves were to be expected.

The attack was directed by Northern Command and the Intelligence Branch.

Residents of the north sent an open letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant: "For ten months we have been suffering from dozens of rocket attacks almost every day, so far with almost no significant response, except for targeted assassinations and attacks that have not created deterrence."

"This time do not give in. The red line has been crossed long ago and this time Israel must respond to the attack and not give in. Pound Hezbollah to the Litani, create a security zone within Lebanese territory, and remain with a long-term victory. We support the IDF soldiers, security forces, the Israeli government in any response that will be significant.”