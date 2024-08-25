Sergeant Amit Tsadikov, a soldier in the 202nd Battalion, Paratroopers Brigade, was killed in battle in the south of the Gaza Strip, the IDF cleared for publication Sunday morning.

Sergeant Tsadikov is the 700th IDF soldier to fall in battle since the war began on October 7, 2023.

The IDF on Saturday night confirmed the deaths of two soldiers who fell in an explosion in addition to the soldier whose name was published on Friday.

Sergeant First Class (res.) Danil Pechenyuk, aged 26, from Bat Yam; Sergeant First Class (res.) Nitai Metodi, aged 23, from Ashkelon fought in the 6310th Reconnaissance Battalion, "Jerusalem" Brigade (16th), and fell in the central Gaza Strip.

On Friday, the IDF announced that Sergeant First Class (res.) Evyatar Atuar, aged 24, from Rosh Haayin, a soldier from the 6310th Reconnaissance Battalion, "Jerusalem" Brigade (16th), had been killed in central Gaza.

The three soldiers were killed in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City by an explosive device planted on the outer wall of a building they began to search, which was set off by Hamas operatives. The IDF believes a camera planted in the building by the terrorists identified the soldiers as they neared the building.

Sergeant Major (res.) Yaniv Itzhak Oren, aged 35, from Ein Gedi, a soldier from the 8119th Battalion, "Jerusalem" Brigade (16th), fell in the central Gaza Strip when terrorists opened fire on a position where IDF troops were stationed.