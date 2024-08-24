Based on IDF intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike and eliminated the terrorist Taha Abu Nada, a terrorist in Hamas' weapons manufacturing headquarters.

The terrorist was responsible for the production of military equipment and additional equipment used to manufacture weaponry for the Hamas terrorist organization. These weapons are used by Hamas to fire at Israeli territory and IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

Yesterday, IDF troops started a targeted operation against terrorist infrastructure in the area of Gaza City, adjacent to the Central Gaza Strip Corridor. Thus far, they have eliminated a number of terrorists and dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites.

Over the past day, dozens of terrorists were eliminated in close-quarter encounters and IAF strikes in the Tal as Sultan area in Rafah.

Additionally, the troops located large amounts of weapons in the area, including mortars, explosive devices, and explosive materials.

Moreover, the IDF struck several terrorists who were operating in proximity to the troops and dismantled a weapons storage facility in the area.