Agam Goldstein-Almog, who was released from Hamas captivity in a hostage deal, wrote to her friend Agam Berger, who is still being held captive and celebrating her 20th birthday today in captivity.

Goldstein-Almog told Berger about the call she made to her father immediately after her release: "Nine months ago I called your father on the way to the helicopter in Hazerim. I wished him Happy Birthday, just like you asked me to. I still had the braids you made me when I called him. Your parents didn’t believe me. And I couldn't believe how much they didn’t know anything."

Goldstein-Almog told Berger: "Today is your birthday and today must be very hard for you. We talked about these dates and the fear of reaching them in captivity. I hope you are still together. We were strong together. You were strong. I'm sure they will celebrate your birthday today. Maybe they will let you eat first. Maybe they will give you a little more food than theirs. Maybe you’ll take a shower."

"Today is particularly difficult, but I know that you are still waiting for us so much. You know how much we are waiting for you," she added. "I want to pick up the phone, laugh with you about the fact that they got confused between our names there. Tell you things that only you will understand, that we were so lucky that at least we met there. Tell you that you are a fighter. What a fighter you are. You are in the worst place in the world and you will survive."

"I would like to celebrate it with you, but you are still there," she continued. "And for your birthday, I wish you that you could already get out, that you could be after this."

