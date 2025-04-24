Hamas captivity survivor Keith Siegel sent a statement from Poland, where he's currently at the March of the Living, in support of Omri Miran, who spent time with him in captivity and appeared in a video published by Hamas yesterday.

"I'm here in Poland at the March of the Living, the place that's meant to embody the words 'Never Again.' And yet, 59 hostages are still being held captive in the tunnels in Gaza," Seigal opened his remarks."

He continued: "Today, I saw the video of Omri Miran crying out for us to bring him back. I was held with Omri for months. During captivity, I met a strong man. A powerful soul. Unbreakable. I know the conditions are harsh and unbearable. The hunger, the pain, and the loneliness. We must bring Omri back now.

"Omri is a father. He has two young daughters waiting for him at home. They deserve to grow up with their dad by their side. Omri, if you can see me now, know that Lishay, Dani, and all your family and friends are fighting for you every day. We will not give up on you. On you and on all of the 59 other hostages. All of the 59 hostages. Stay strong, Omri."

The former hostage turned to President Trump and called on him to help: "Your leadership has already brought me and many other hostages back to their families, back to their homes. Please, President Trump, bring Omri back. Please bring all of the 59 hostages back now. Thank you."