During these weeks of the Torah readings in the book of Deuteronomy, the presence of Moshe Rabbeinu (Moses our teacher) is palpable, as he pours out his heart with love and concern for the future of Israel.

In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, recorded on the ancient/modern Biblical festival of Tu B'av, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman reflect on the inexorable bond between Moshe, Torah and the Land of Israel, and share Tu B'Av's powerful lessons of joy, renewed hope and the illumination of eternal, unconditional Divine love.

