Bomb threats were sent to more than 100 Jewish institutions across Canada on Wednesday morning, police reported.

The threats were sent in an email.

"This is not just an attack on our safety — it’s an attack on the fabric of Canadian society," B'nai Brith, one of the organizations targeted by the bomb threats, said in a statement on X. "In a country where all citizens should feel safe, these cowardly threats aim to terrorize our communities and erode our Canadian values."

"The incitement we have been seeing almost daily in every city, on all our streets, and in all our campuses across Canada have emboldened haters."

Montreal police said that a bomb threat was sent to congregation Adath Israel Poale Zedek Anshei Ozeroff, a synagogue in Hampstead, at about 5 am local time. The synagogue was searched and no explosives were found.

The bomb threats are being investigated as a hate crime.