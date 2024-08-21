Anti-Israel protesters gathered in front of the Israeli Consulate in downtown Chicago on Tuesday night, CBS Chicago reported.

Chicago Police were out ahead of time for the protest.

The group Behind Enemy Lines organized the protest, which began at 7:00 p.m. local time at the Israeli Consulate, which is located in the Accenture Tower. Their protest flyers reference the chaos outside the Democratic National Convention of 1968, reading: "Make it great like '68! Shut down the DNC for Gaza."

According to CBS Chicago, around 7:30 p.m. as the protest grew more heated, at least three people were seen getting arrested.

Police also took away the wooden poles to which the protesters had attached flags and signs, in case they might be used as weapons.

Around 7:45 p.m., the report said, protesters lit what appeared to be a bundle of American flags on fire.

Later, pro-Israel counterprotesters arrived at the scene, but were separated from the pro-Palestinian Arab protesters by a human wall of police officers.

Some protesters on the pro-Palestinian Arab side tried to push through the police phalanx, but were not allowed to do so, according to CBS Chicago.

The protest comes a day after a few thousand protesters marched toward the site of the Democratic National Convention which is being held in Chicago to voice their opposition to the war in Gaza.

The march took place just as President Joe Biden was doing a walk-through of the largely empty United Center, where the convention is being held.

“Biden, you can’t hide. We charge you with genocide,” the marchers chanted amid the beating of drums. They also referred to him as “Genocide Joe” and lodged similar chants at Vice President Kamala Harris.

Police Supt. Larry Snelling said four people were arrested, reported CBS News. Only about 100 people were part of the faction involved in the security breach, the report added.