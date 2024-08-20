A few thousand protesters marched toward the site of the Democratic National Convention on Monday to voice their opposition to the war in Gaza, The Associated Press reported.

The march took place just as President Joe Biden was doing a walk-through of the largely empty United Center, where the convention is being held.

“Biden, you can’t hide. We charge you with genocide,” the marchers chanted amid the beating of drums. They also referred to him as “Genocide Joe” and lodged similar chants at Vice President Kamala Harris.

At one point, the protesters broke through part of the perimeter security fence surrounding the place, drawing police to the scene, according to Reuters.

Police Supt. Larry Snelling said four people were arrested, reported CBS News. Only about 100 people were part of the faction involved in the security breach, the report added.

Protesters said their plans have not changed since Biden left the race and the party quickly rallied behind Harris, who will formally accept the Democratic nomination at the convention this week. Activists said they were ready to amplify their progressive message before the nation’s top Democratic leaders, according to AP.

Protesters marched along a mile-long route ending at a park near the United Center, as hundreds of police officers lined the streets.

Organizers had hoped at least 20,000 people would take part in Monday’s rally and march, but it appeared that only a few thousand were present when the march began, though city officials declined to give a crowd estimate.

According to AP, around 40 pro-Israel supporters walked around the park during the rally. Remaining mostly silent while waving Israeli flags, they were accompanied by about 20 police officers on bicycles. Although tensions flared at times, there were no physical altercations.

Biden and Harris have been confronted by anti-Israel activists during public appearances in recent months.

Earlier this month, Harris ripped pro-Palestinian Arab protesters who tried to interrupt her as she was speaking during a rally in Detroit.

The protesters chanted “Kamala, Kamala, you can’t hide. We won’t vote for genocide” as Harris was delivering her remarks.

Harris then fired back, “You know what, if you want Donald Trump to win then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking.” She then continued speaking.

In June, anti-Israel protesters interrupted US President Joe Biden's speech in Washington, DC, and accused him of being "complicit in genocide" in the Gaza Strip.

"You're complicit in genocide," a protester was heard shouting as Biden was delivering his remarks.

The crowd booed and chanted "four more years" as the protesters were escorted from the room.

Biden then replied, "Folks, it's ok. Look, they care. Innocent children have been lost. They make a point."

In March, Biden responded in a similar manner to pro-Palestinian Arab protesters who interrupted his health care speech.

Two protesters were escorted out of the Raleigh, North Carolina, venue after they cut off the President mid-remarks, shouting, "What about the health care in Gaza?"

"Everybody deserves health care," Biden said as the protesters yelled that hospitals in Gaza were being bombed and alleged that Biden was "complicit in genocide." The President then asked the audience to "be patient with them."