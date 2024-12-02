A man accused of shooting an Orthodox Jewish man near a synagogue in Chicago’s West Rogers Park over a month ago was found dead in Cook County Jail, authorities announced Sunday, according to Fox 32 Chicago.

Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, 22, died by suicide after hanging himself in his jail cell, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Abdallahi was discovered during a routine security check conducted at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Jail staff attempted life-saving measures, and he was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials stated there was no evidence of foul play.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of his death.

Abdallahi, reportedly an illegal alien from Mauritania who was previously caught and released in the US Border Patrol's San Diego sector, was initially charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder, seven counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and a count of aggravated battery.

Chicago Police later announced that felony terrorism and hate crime charges had been added to the charges against Abdallahi.

Abdallahi was accused of firing several shots at a 39-year-old man on the city’s North Side before firing “at responding officers and paramedics multiple times from various locations,” police said. Officers returned fire, striking the gunman.

The victim was shot in the shoulder, treated at a hospital, and later released.