The Hezbollah terror group on Monday night published footage from a strike by an explosive drone on an IDF security facility on the Israel-Lebanon border.

Throughout Tuesday morning, approximately 80 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards Israeli territory. No injuries were reported.

The missiles were launched hours after the IDF conducted an unusual strike deep in Lebanon, 70-80 kilometers from the border with Israel. The strike targeted Hezbollah weapons storehouses.

Last month, Hezbollah published documentation it collected from inside Israel's borders, using an UAV that the organization claims also returned to Lebanon without being intercepted.

The video shows the Ramat David base, which is located about 50 km from the Lebanese border, including details of officers' locations and sensitive storage sites.

The video is the third published by Hezbollah with photos from Israel, after it published a video from the Golan Heights and the Haifa Bay area.

Al Jazeera reported that Hezbollah's "Hodhod" UAV video was "taken yesterday, on 7/23, and was released at the time of Netanyahu's visit to Washington."

Earlier in July , the Hezbollah terror organization published aerial footage of sites in the Golan Heights.

According to Hezbollah, the video clip was filmed by a UAV which crossed into Israel and returned to Lebanon.

The nine-minute-long video clip, which was approved for publication by the censors, appears to show a list of military bases and security facilities in the region.

Hezbollah claimed that the footage also shows staging grounds for soldiers in the Galilee and Hermon areas, as well as listening sites used by IDF intelligence on the Lebanese border, military bases in the Golan Heights, and Iron Dome batteries.

On June 18, Hezbollah released a 10-minute video showing an aerial reconnaissance sortie carried out by a UAV over the Haifa Bay area. The video shows several locations, including the Rafael complex, the civilian and military ports of Haifa, Haifa Airport, and sections of the Krayot cities.

Hezbollah carefully analyzed the material throughout the film, identifying and pinpointing important potential targets and locations.