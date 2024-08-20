MK Benny Gantz, chair of the National Unity party, has refused to say what the price he would be willing to pay for a prisoner swap deal would be.

In an interview with i24NEWS, the host questioned, "So would you say to give up the Philadelphi Route?"

Gantz, avoiding the question, said, "The Israeli government needs to make the decisions. The Rafah Crossing was conquered in 45 minutes - we can do that again in the future."

"I say that we need to realize the draft that Israel agreed to, and not find, every time, some little thing to blame for the fact that the deal is not progressing. From my perspective, Hamas is guilty, [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar is a dead man. We will not allow what happened in Gaza to repeat itself."

Galatz political columnist Shahar Glick responded to Gantz's statements, saying, "The discourse surrounding a deal is once again dumbing down, and nothing is relevant anymore. How is it logical that the person who heads the largest party in the polls, the leader of the camp demanding a deal, is unable to say outright what price he is willing to pay, and what he isn't? How many empty words has Gantz said here, in order to escape the simple answer to a question he was asked?"