At the recent graduation ceremony for the IDF's reserve officer's course at Training Base 1, cadet Sagi Yehonatan delivered a moving speech to the audience

"We went because we were called. We were called because something happened - as we danced with the Torah scrolls, we found ourselves burned and shattered to fragments. As some took Torah scrolls out of their boxes, some were laid into boxes, trying to protect their loved ones to their last breaths.''

''We will recall both forever in our ranks,'' he declared, noting that rank epaulets in the IDF are colloquially called 'coffins' due to being shaped like raised rectangles. "Then, we took our leaves of our families and reported for duty, to fight for our homeland. We are not here for revenge or bloodlust, but for our nation.''

''We are here for the promise that our lives would never again be given away. After years of slumber, we are able to achieve that vision. We are not here alone - we are here with all the holy ones who fell before us. We salute them - the silver platter on which our state was given to us, and is given again every day.''

''They answer us, and tell us we are not alone. "You are only the tip of the iceberg, the latest generation of the nation that is always ready for duty. You are the generation of victory.''"



"We are the eternal nation, and this is the generation of victory. Victory, though, will not be only from operations, attacks, demolitions, and reaching objectives - it comes from the families here, who day and night care for us with boundless devotion. You have learned to manage alone, and in doing so, you have become heroes as well. We all long will live, laugh, cry, talk, and reconcile together.''

"Should that call be heard again - that of our nation in distress - we will once again pull out our armor and uniforms, be brave, drive out darkness, and bring more light. A call was heard and we went, and we will do so whenever called. We are one people, with one soul, and ready to do whatever it takes.''