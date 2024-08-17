In the central Gaza Strip, IDF troops eliminated several terrorists, including a terrorist who launched rockets toward troops operating in the area. No IDF injuries were reported. Shortly following the launches, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorist.

Additionally, over the past day, the Israeli Navy struck numerous terrorists that posed a threat to the troops in central Gaza.

Over the past day, IDF troops expanded operational activity in the area of Khan Yunis, eliminating armed terrorists and locating and dismantling dozens of Hamas terrorist infrastructure sites in the area.

Furthermore, with the direction of ground troops, the IAF eliminated the terrorists that carried out the launches toward Nirim on Friday.

IDF troops are continuing operational activity in the Tel al-Sultan area in Rafah and over the past day, eliminated several terrorists and struck multiple terrorist infrastructure sites.

On Friday, the IAF struck a launcher from which projectiles were fired toward the area of Re'im yesterday evening. No injuries were reported.

Over the past day, IAF aircraft eliminated approximately 40 terror targets, including military structures, weapons storage facilities, and more.