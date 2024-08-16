The search for Itamar Schlesinger, 33, carried on in Ein Hud on Thursday. He was last seen on September 22, 2023.

Itamar disappeared a car accident near Ein Hud, an Arab village near the artist's village of Ein Hod in the Carmel Mountain area near Haifa. Current evidence indicates that he sped toward a closed gate, struck it, and rolled his vehicle. What happened next is unclear. When the police arrived, there was already no sign of him. His car was upside down.

The search was led by the Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, and included dozens of volunteers. Searchers focused on checking thickly overgrown areas with the help of working dogs and incident management software to record which areas were searched.

The IDU stated: “We appeal to the citizens of Israel to help the family of Itamar Schlesinger, and share his picture wherever possible. Anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts, or any detail that may help focus the search and locate the missing person, is asked to contact the IDU hotline at 0544876709.”