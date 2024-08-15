Security forces today arrested a resident of Qalqilya in connection with the terrorist shooting in which an Israeli was seriously wounded on Monday evening.

During his interrogation by the Shin Bet, the terrorist confessed to his involvement and that he passed on the intelligence about the presence of an Israeli at a garage in Qalqilya in order to carry out the attack.

The IDF stated that it "reiterates that the entry of Israelis into Area A is dangerous and prohibited by law."

In Monday's shooting, the victim had gone to a car repair garage in the city when he was shot at. Two Palestinian Arabs were also wounded in the shooting.

The Israeli victim was initially evacuated to the Darwish Nazzal Hospital in Qalqilya. After his condition was stabilized, he was transferred to Israeli custody and evacuated to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.

IDF forces identified the vehicle from which the shooting was carried out, and eliminated the terrorist. The shooter was identified as Tarek Daoud, an 18-year-old Hamas operative who was one of the terrorists released as part of the November 2023 hostage deal.