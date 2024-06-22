An Israeli civilian in his 60s who is a resident of central Israel, was in his vehicle when he was shot Saturday morning in Qalqiliya, a city under Palestinian Authority control.

The victim was known to merchants in Qalqiliya, since he often purchased fruits and vegetables in the city.

Following the shooting, vandals set the Israeli's vehicle on fire.

Initial investigations show that the victim entered Qalqiliya through the Eliyahu Crossing. There is no checkpoint to enter the Arab city, but there are signs warning Israelis of the danger inherent in entering areas controlled by the Palestinian Authority.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said that at first, the Israeli was evacuated for medical treatment in the "government" hospital in Qalqiliya, and the Civil Administration worked to transfer him to a Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance at a military post. A few minutes after he arrived, he was declared dead.

"From the moment we received the information that an Israeli was injured, officers from the coordination and communication unit of the Efraim [Brigade] worked with the Palestinian security forces to ensure the safety of the Israeli. From the moment he was hospitalized and throughout his transfer to Israeli territory, he was secured by Palestinian security forces," a statement said.

"IDF troops are currently operating in the area of Qalqilya after an Israeli civilian was pronounced dead, shortly after being found shot in the area," the IDF said in a statement following the incident. "IDF and Israel Police forces are investigating the circumstances of the incident."