A source in the Hamas terror group has claimed that Israelis are disguising themselves as humanitarian aid workers in order to gather intelligence and "blackmail" Gaza residents with threats, Israel Hayom reported

A senior source in the Hamas terror group's internal apparatus on Wednesday night told Al Jazeera that Israel has increased its efforts to enlist Gazans to gather intelligence on the various terror groups in Gaza.

According to the official, the terror group has recently arrested several people involved in cooperation with Israel, and the suspects are now being interrogated. The source also said that Israeli sources disguise themselves as aid workers in order to gather intelligence and "blackmail Gazans" by using threats.

According to the Hamas official, the terror group s is working to fight the IDF's attempt to enlist Gazans to its ranks.

"We call on civilians in the various areas of the Gaza Strip to be wary of the methods of the occupation and its frauds," he said.

Recently, Al-Hadath reported that a Hamas courier was responsible for leaking the information which led to the death of Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif. Later, the Jewish Chronicle reported that Israeli undercover forces operated in the heart of Gaza in order to gather intelligence for the elimination.