Jihad Taha, the official spokesperson for the Hamas terrorist organization, stated on Monday that following the release of hostage Edan Alexander, Hamas hopes to begin comprehensive negotiations that will lead to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

In an interview with the newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Taha said that the release of Alexander is, in practice, a prelude to comprehensive negotiations that will lead to a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of the IDF from the Gaza Strip, the start of Gaza's reconstruction, and a "just" exchange deal.

Taha noted that the residents of Gaza are facing an unprecedented humanitarian disaster, and he called on international institutions to assist the Gaza Strip and to pressure Israel to fully commit to the understandings reached in the negotiations.

In a statement published on Monday, Hamas claimed that hunger in Gaza is intensifying due to the siege and the prevention of supplies. The organization claimed that the only entities authorized to manage the distribution of aid are the United Nations and relevant governmental bodies, not Israel or its representatives.

Hamas called for the lifting of the blockade on the Gaza Strip, the opening of border crossings, and the entry of aid under UN supervision without Israeli involvement.