כוחות צה"ל פועלים בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF operations continue throughout Gaza, with troops eliminating terrorists and dismantling terrorist infrastructure.

In combined ground and aerial activity in the Rafah area, approximately 20 terrorists that posed a threat to IDF troops in the area were identified and eliminated. Additionally, the troops dismantled a structure containing a terror tunnel shaft.

In Khan Yunis, IDF troops and the IAF struck and eliminated a number of terrorists that operated inside Hamas weapons storage facilities in the area.

In an additional strike, the IAF eliminated a tactical-level Islamic Jihad terrorist operative who was responsible for firing projectiles toward IDF troops and Israeli territory.

In the central Gaza Strip, IDF troops continued operational activity. In joint operational activity with the IAF, a terrorist cell was eliminated, and a weapons storage facility was dismantled.

Over the past day, the IAF dismantled more than 30 Hamas terrorist infrastructure sites, including structures rigged with explosives, underground infrastructure, and weapons storage facilities.