A large IDF base in central Israel, where hundreds of soldiers serve, is not protected at all from rocket fire.

According to Galei Zahal, the base has no protective structures and no protected areas, so during alerts, soldiers are required to lie down or enter buildings. This is despite increased concerns that Hezbollah is specifically targeting IDF bases.

This is a new base that was established during the war due to operational needs, but upon its establishment, the IDF did not take proper measures to fortify it.

Four months ago, the base commanders requested to bring shelters to the base to protect the soldiers serving there, but so far the IDF has not addressed the issue. This is despite the fact that since the beginning of the war, the Home Front Command has dispersed thousands of shelters in the north and south, and every week between 60 and 70 protective structures are manufactured for the army.

Soldiers and commanders report that other bases in the same area suffer from a similar fortification problem.

In response, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated that, "The IDF is promoting a comprehensive fortification plan within the framework of the war, according to the situational assessment and the order of operational urgency. The gaps are known and have been raised for treatment by the relevant bodies in the IDF."