Britain on Wednesday joined in on the condemnations of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's visit to the Temple Mount on Tuesday, on the occasion of the fast of Tisha B’Av.

"The UK strongly condemns Minister Ben Gvir's deliberately provocative visit to Jerusalem's Holy Sites," British Foreign Secretary David Lammy wrote on X.

"Such actions undermine the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan's role as custodian of the sites and the longstanding Status Quo arrangements," he added.

Ben Gvir’s visit was criticized by several countries, including the US, where Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed the visit “demonstrated blatant disregard for the historic status quo with respect to the holy sites in Jerusalem.”

“These provocative actions only exacerbate tensions at a pivotal moment when all focus should be on the ongoing diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire agreement and secure the release of all hostages and create the conditions for broader regional stability,” wrote Blinken.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Office has made clear that the actions of Minister Ben Gvir are inconsistent with Israeli policy. We will look to the Government of Israel to prevent similar incidents in the future,” he added.

Ben Gvir’s visits to the Temple Mount have been condemned by the international community in the past. His visit to the compound last year on Tisha B’Av was widely criticized by Arab countries.

Following last year’s visit, the US Embassy in Israel's spokesperson said, "The US stands firmly for the preservation of the historic status quo with respect to the holy sites in Jerusalem. Any unilateral action or rhetoric that jeopardizes the status quo is unacceptable."