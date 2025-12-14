הרב אליהו שלנגר בסיור מנהלת הר הבית

The Temple Mount Authority published a video on Sunday of Rabbi Eli Schlanger, a Chabad emissary in Sydney, Australia, who was murdered in the shooting attack earlier in the day, during a tour with other Chabad rabbis earlier in the year.

The video shows Rabbi Schlanger on the roof of the Machkameh synagogue, at the edge of the Temple Mount, participating in a special tour led by the head of the Temple Mount Authority, Rabbi Shimshon Elboim, about visiting the site and the building.

The tour was part of a visit by a delegation of Chabad rabbis from Australia.

Rabbi Elboim eulogized Rabbi Schlanger: "The heart mourns the murder of the martyrs in the terrible terror attack. I had the privilege to host the martyr Rabbi Eliyahu Schlanger on the roof of the Machkameh synagogue with a delegation of Australian Chabad rabbis."

He added: "The rabbi studied the issue of ascending the Temple Mount and the law of building the Temple in our days in depth, and his face beamed when he saw the place of the Temple. We all pray that these will be the final sacrifices and we will be comforted by the construction of the Temple."