Thousands of Jews are expected to visit the Temple Mount on Thursday, Tisha B'Av, which is one of the prime days for Jewish visits to Judaism's holiest site.

One of the day's first visitors was National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who wished to send a message of unity, stating, "On this day, at this place, it is important to always remember - we are all brothers. Right, left, religious, secular. We are all the same nation. And when a terrorist looks out the window, he doesn't differentiate between us. Unity is important, love is important. This place, this place is most important to the people of Israel, we need to return and show our governance."

Minister for the Development of the Periphery, the Negev, and the Galilee Yitzhak Wasserlauf visited the Temple Mount on Thursday as well.

The police have assembled in mass to ensure safe and quick visits.

Canopies were installed in the waiting area, which was recently renovated, to protect visitors to the site from the sun. The Temple Mount Administration suggests visitors arrive after 9:00 AM due to the expected overcrowding during the first two hours of the site's opening hours.

Approximately 15 Jews were arrested this morning on the Temple Mount after they prostrated on the ground out of respect for the holy site.

Thousands of Jews visited the Temple Mount over the Three Weeks, the period of mourning for the destruction of the Holy Temples and the ancient city of Jerusalem.

At the beginning of the week, students and faculty from the Har Etzion yeshiva ascended the Temple Mount led by Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Yaakov Medan and Rabbi Eitan Kliman, under the guidance of Rabbi Yitzchak Levy.

On Wednesday, students and faculty from the Otniel Yeshiva ascended the Temple Mount under the guidance of Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Re'em HaKohen.

Rabbi Shimshon Elbaum, the head of the Temple Mount Administration, said: "We are seeing a great increase in desire and dedication to the place, the sorrow and grief are already channeled into great action in the holy place. It is exciting to see the thousands who visit the Temple Mount in purity according to the rules of Halacha."