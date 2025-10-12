סוכות בהר הבית דוברות | קרדיט תמונה: ארנון סגל

MK Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionism) waved the Four Species during a visit to the Temple Mount today.

His office noted that this is the first time a Knesset member has performed the commandment of waving the Four Species on the Temple Mount.

During the visit, he said addressed Hamas directly, saying, "You began Operation Al-Aqsa Flood two years ago, and it has turned back on you."

"For the first time in thousands of years, Jews are praying publicly on the Temple Mount, and seventy percent of the homes where you hung pictures of al‑Aqsa in Gaza have been destroyed. Our hostages are on their way home, and the flood has only just begun."