More than 24 hours later: 12th victim of Majdal Shams attack identified

After 24 hours of intense work, the remains of 11-year-old Jifara Ibrahim, who was murdered in the Majdal Shams massacre , were identified on Sunday evening.

Ibrahim had been missing Saturday’s rocket attack and all attempts to locate him had been in vain. At the same time, the remains of a body were found at the scene of the massacre, which were eventually linked to the child.

During the day, the other 11 victims from a direct hit of a rocket launched by Hezbollah to the Druze town in the northern Golan Heights were laid to rest.

The victims are: Fajer Laith Abu Saleh (16), Ameer Rabeea Abu Saleh (16), Hazem Akram Abu Saleh (15), Johnny Wadeea Ibrahim (13), Iseel Nasha’at Ayoub (12), Vinees Adham Alsafadi (11), Yazan Nayeif Abu Saleh (12), Alma Ayman Fakher Eldin (11), Naji Taher Halabi (11), Milad Muadad Alsha’ar (10) and Nathem Fakher Saeb (16).

All the murdered were children and teens who were playing on the soccer field in Majdal Shams as part of a local tournament when the rocket was fired.