Israeli security forces on Wednesday morning began a counterterror operation in the Palestinian Authority Arab villages of Tubas and Tammun, near Jenin in eastern Samaria.

An IDF spokesperson said that thus far, the forces have eliminated one terrorist and injured others during a shootout. Wanted terror suspects have also been arrested, and weapons have been located and confiscated.

According to Arab reports, a UAV struck a home in Kafr Tubas, which was later surrounded by the forces. One terrorist was eliminated in the home, the reports added.

UAVs have traditionally not been used in the area, such that the strike is the first of its kind.

The IDF confirmed the report, stating: "A short while ago, as part of counterterrorism activity in the Jordan Valley area, an aircraft struck a number of armed terrorists in the area of the town of Tammun. Details to follow."