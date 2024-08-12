IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari delivered a press briefing on Monday evening addressing the threat of imminent attack by Iran and Hezbollah.

"Over the past few days, we have been monitoring our enemies and the developments in the Middle East, with an emphasis on Hezbollah and also on Iran. At the same time, we are attacking in Lebanon every day, even today. We have increased the air force's patrols, we are attacking every threat we identify and are prepared to intercept threats in real time," Hagari said.

"We take seriously the declarations and statements of our enemy, and therefore we are ready with peak readiness in attack and defense, and we will act according to the instructions of the political echelon," he added.

He stated that the Home Front's Commands instructions have not changed and said, "Your vigilance, the public, is important to us. However, at this stage there is no change in the defense policy of the Home Front Command."

"If there are any changes to the Home Front Command guidelines, we will update immediately. We will inform the public as early as possible, but without giving our enemies an intelligence or operational advantage," he added.

"We monitor our enemy all the time and are ready with the utmost vigilance in defense and offence," said Hagari.