The IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication on Monday morning that Sergeant Omer Ginzburg, aged 19, from Kiryat Tiv'on, a soldier in the 101st Battalion, Paratroopers Brigade, fell on Sunday during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

The number of fallen IDF soldiers since the start of the war is 690.

On Sunday morning, IDF troops identified a terrorist cell exiting a tunnel shaft in the area of Rafah. The IAF struck and eliminated the terrorists.

In another incident, the troops also identified a terrorist cell entering a military structure adjacent to IDF troops and struck the terrorist cell in cooperation with the IAF.

IDF troops carried out a strike in the area from which projectiles were launched toward Kibbutz Kissufim on Saturday, as well as a Hamas military structure used by the Hamas’ rocket unit.

Earlier on Sunday, the IDF dropped leaflets in Rafah , calling on the remaining population left in the Aljalaa neighborhood of the city to temporarily evacuate to the adjusted Humanitarian Area.

The calls for the temporary evacuation were communicated to residents through SMS messages, recorded voice messages, phone calls, media broadcasts in Arabic and flyers.

"The IDF will continue to act against the Hamas terrorist organization, which uses the Gazan civilians as a human shield for its terrorist activities and infrastructure," the IDF stated.