The Turkish government is developing its own multi-layered air defense system similar to Israel's Iron Dome, David's Sling, and Arrow multilayered missile defense system, the Istanbul-based Daily Sabah newspaper reported.

The new system is called 'Steel Dome' in an apparent reference to Israel's Iron Dome system. Steel Dome is meant to utilize aritificial intelligence to integrate multiple systems from Turkish tech companies, including Aselsan, Roketsan, and MKE, that would protect Turkish airspace from threats of all ranges and altitudes.

In addition to using missiles to shoot down enemy projectiles, Steel Dome will feature jammer and laser technologies to counter drones.

Steel Dome reportedly does not include Russia's S-400 missile system, which Turkey signed a deal to purchase in 2017, angering its NATO allies. The US removed Turkey from is F-35 program in 2021 in response.

Israel's air defense system, in which Iron Dome eliminates short-range threats, David's Sling eliminates medium-range threats, and Arrow eliminates long-range threats, has been battle tested many times in the last two decades. Iron Dome is noted for its success rate in shooting down over 90% of projectiles fired at Israel's population centers.

In April, Israel's defenses were tested when Iran launched a massive barrage of over 300 missiles and attack drones, including over 100 ballistic missiles and dozens of cruise missiles. Israel's air defense systems, ogether with the Israeli Air Force and the air forces of the UK, UK, Jordan, and others, eliminated 99% of the Iranian projectiles, which only caused minor damage to an air force base in the Negev and a single casualty, a seven-year-old Bedouin girl who was critically wounded in the attack.

Israel is currently developing a new system that uses lasers to shoot down enemy projectiles rather than missiles. The system, dubbed "Iron Beam," is currently expected to become operation at the end of 2025.