The Military Advocate General, Yifat Tomer-Jerusalem, attended a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee today.

At the outset of the discussion, MK Zvi Sukkot (Religious Zionist Party) presented her with a letter written by the wife of one of the Force 100 soldiers suspected of abusing a captured Hamas operative.

"I am Chen, wife of one of the detained soldiers. My husband is in the reserves, and gives his all! Beyond the fact that he was in the army as a combat engineer, including 4 years in Gaza, my husband is an amazing and sensitive person, law-abiding, and full of giving," wrote the woman.

She added, "To come and arrest them like criminals, there is nothing more painful! Beyond the fact that it never happened, it undermines trust, and it undermines the security of the state."

She wrote that while her partner was strong and knew how to cope, for her it was a very difficult time, and so for other families as well. "He is strong, knows the truth, but there are families here that are being hurt and are collapsing. I have complex post-traumatic stress disorder, everything that is happening is hurting me mentally and physically. In addition to the situation since the war, we have two children who are worried about their father, he is the functional parent at home because of my condition, and yet he went to the army. And in the end my husband is arrested? In what country do we live?"

"We are emotionally collapsing, crumbling, it hurts in the soul, in the heart, and in the body. It's a horror movie, and please someone do something here, and even if they made a mistake - let them say we made a mistake," she emphasized.

"I appeal to your heart, as a woman, as a mother, as a citizen who loves her country, to see the truth, to understand that we are all suffering, including the soldiers who are giving their lives, they and we do not deserve this," the woman concluded.