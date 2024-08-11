If it’s not already too late due to Israel restraining itself as a result of outside pressures from its “friends,” this is my message:

The best defense is an offense when a small nation is surrounded by multiple enemies, all of which want it and its people dead.

Why sit and wait to absorb a first strike from Iran which will probably be more determined and more harmful, when Israel has the right and also claims the ability to unleash pure hell this time, leaving the mullahs breathless?

June 5, 1967, when blockaded and after the UN peacekeepers were removed by Nasser’s orders from the Sinai to give his tank division’s free reign to mass right up to the ‘49 armistice line, Israel had the right (the naval blockade was a casus belli, etc ) to preempt and avert catastrophe.

The mass slaughter of October 7, 2023 on Simchat Torah and the launching of thousands of rockets, drones, ballistic and other missiles with the intent to cause catastrophic loss of life and damage is certainly a casus belli this time around.

Pre-empt! Like on June 5, 1967. Do Israeli leaders think the mullahs are kidding?

Israel should not have caved in to Biden and his pseudo-Jew stooge’s pressure months ago, and should have really bloodied Iran’s nose much more back then.

Israel is now dealing with the consequences of that earlier slap on the hand the Biden administration forced it to settle for.

Here was my earlier response to that costly mistake, “Pinprick Retaliation” :

The American destroyers sitting in the Mediterranean and Red Sea come with questionable strings attached.

Pre-empt !! Big Time!

Do it full scale on multiple fronts— but especially Iran itself.

When a country is outnumbered and surrounded by enemies sworn to its total destruction, that nation owes nothing to the assorted hypocrites who will criticize it no matter what.

Distance makes obliterating Iran’s nuclear facilities more complicated than what Israel did to Iraq and Syria earlier, but certainly devastating damage can still be achieved given Israeli will to do so.

Israel excels in offense— not waiting to get clobbered first.