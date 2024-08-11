A young haredi man was stabbed in what is being called a hate crime attack late on Friday night in Crown Heights, within 100 feet of the Chabad Headquarters.

COLLive reported that the incident began after the perpetrator crossed paths with a group of men. He began to intentionally harass and attempt to provoke them by yelling “free Palestine!” and other antisemitic slurs.

The group initially ignored him but the attacker remained in the immediate vicinity waiting and looking for more victims to provoke, the report said.

After continuing to harass multiple other passersby, he confronted and physically threatened another group while screaming “do you want to die?”. He then became physically aggressive and suddenly withdrew a knife, stabbed a young man and then attempted to stab a second victim as well.

The perpetrator began to flee while some witnesses immediately began to chase him, while others ran back to Chabad Headquarters to notify the police stationed there and call Crown Heights Shmira and Hatzalah.

The NYPD and Shmira quickly responded and he was apprehended a few blocks away. The victim was transported to hospital in stable condition, and is expected to recover.

The incident is being investigated by the NYPD Hate Crimes Division, according to COLLive.

Antisemitism has been on the rise across the US since Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel and the war in Gaza which followed.

In recent weeks, an antisemitic “Hamas truck” has been menacing Jewish residents of Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The black Ford F-150 pickup truck has had blood-red paint applied to it, including images of bloody handprints that appear to reference the infamous photograph of a man raising his bloody hands in the air in triumph following the brutal lynching of two IDF reservists in Ramallah in 2000.

Earlier this month, a 28-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the antisemitic vandalism of the homes of the director of the Brooklyn Museum and other museum officials.