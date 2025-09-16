An 89-year-old Holocaust survivor who lived at a Coney Island nursing home was beaten to death by a fellow nursing home resident who is 95 years old, the New York Post reported.

Nina Kravtsov was found bleeding with a head wound on Sunday night at Seagate Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after the attacker hit her with a piece of metal from a wheelchair. She was rushed to NYU Brooklyn Hospital in critical condition, where she succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning.

The attacker, who was not identified, has dementia, according to the report, and was taken to Coney Island Hospital for both a physical and psychiatric evaluation. Authorities have not decided if she should be charged.

Kravtsov's daughter, Lucy Flom, told the Post that her mother was "very loving, caring, devoted," and "a very dedicated mother."

She said that her mother "was 5 years old when she was in the ghetto. She had a big family. She lost most of her family" in the Holocaust.

After the war, Kravtsov became a nurse in Ukraine and came to the US to give her daughter a better education. She began living at the nursing home five years ago after her husband passed away.