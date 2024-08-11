US Vice President Kamala Harris is in the middle of a honeymoon running as the Democratic nominee for president after US President Joe Biden unceremoniously was forced out.

If one thinks that the most recent election in France was topsy-turvy then the American spectacle is even more so.

VP Harris in one of her first official actions as the presidential nominee decided to boycott the speech made by Prime Minister Netanyahu on July 24th to a joint session of Congress.

Even though she met with him privately later in the week, this was a real snub. As Vice President she is President of the Senate and has an obligation to be there, especially since Israel is America’s only reliable ally in the Middle East. It sends all the wrong messages to America’s enemies. It is not to be taken lightly. Prime Minister Netanyahu is the democratically-elected leader of the State of Israel. He is also the leader of the Jewish People worldwide. Israel is in the fight of its life. When a politician decides to publicly embarrass the Prime Minister of Israel it is a slap in the face to all Jews. All Jews are humiliated. It breeds antisemitism. The Jewish People never forget these moments. We remember them for an eternity.

The second big mistake for VP Harris came on August 6th when she rejected Governor Josh Shapiro as her running mate. She had all but chosen Governor Shapiro and had planned to hold a rally in his home state to announce him as her VP choice. It made a lot of sense. The rally was set for Philadelphia. He did not have to go far to accept the nomination.

Despite the obvious need to win Pennsylvania, VP Harris was persuaded by her far-left base to cast off the very Jewish and very pro-Israel Governor Josh Shapiro in favor of Governor Tim Walz. Governor Josh Shapiro would have been a formidable opponent to the Republicans, as he had demonstrated in Pennsylvania with a 15% margin of victory. Albert Gore stuck to his guns and chose Joe Lieberman despite his being an Orthodox Jew.

VP Harris, instead of choosing a Jew and fighting antisemitism, again did the opposite. Instead of standing up for a Jew she turned her back on him. She would rather take her chances with a very volatile and unpredictable Muslim vote in Michigan and Minnesota than the Jewish vote throughout the USA. It will come back to haunt her. In any case her treatment of the Jews leaves a lot to be desired.