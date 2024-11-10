Arizona and its eleven electoral college votes were declared for US President-Elect Donald Trump on Saturday night, raising his tally to a final result of 312 electoral college votes.

Trump was declared the winner of Tuesday's election on Wednesday after winning the 'blue wall' states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and surpassing the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the presidency. The final states, Alaska, Nevada, and Arizona, were all declared for Trump in the following days.

His opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, won 226 electoral college votes.

Trump won all seven battleground states in this election, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona.

He also won the popular vote for the first time, with 74,650,754 votes across the nation according to the latest count. Harris, who is currently at 70,916,946 votes, is expected to close the gap somewhat as votes from California continue to be counted, but not to overcome his lead in the popular vote completely.

Trump will meet with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House announced on Saturday.

The meeting, which was initiated by Biden, will take place at 11:00 a.m., White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Republicans also won control of the Senate, flipping three seats to rise from a minority of 49 Senate seats to a majority of 53 seats. They also appear to be on track to retain control of House, having flipped six seats compared to the four seats the Democrats flipped. If the current trends in the remaining House races that have not yet been called hold, they will have 222 House seats, four more than the 218 needed to secure a majority,