US Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate in this year's presidential elections, CNN reported.

According to the report, four people close to the selection process confirmed that Walz will be Harris's running mate.

The Harris campaign confirmed that the Vice President has chosen her running mate, but the official announcement as to his or her identity will be made in a few hours.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who is Jewish was considered a strong contender to become Harris's running mate. An antisemitic campaign was waged to prevent him from being chosen due to his Jewish identity, pro-Israel views, and support for school choice.