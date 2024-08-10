The Palestinian Authority's foreign affairs department has condemned the strike at the Al-Taba’een school and blamed the international community and its institutions, including the UN Security Council, for their inability to stop the "war of extermination" against the Palestinian people.

An IDF spokesman stated that the attack on the school complex was carried out based on intelligence indicating that about twenty terrorists, including senior commanders, operated in the school and used it as a base for carrying out terror attacks. It was also reported that the complex, including the mosque that was attacked, was an active compound used by Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

In its statement the Palestinian Authority alleged that "the illegal Israeli occupation has no connection to humanity, and it is mandatory to hold it accountable and punish it for its crimes, as well as to hold accountable and punish all the countries and factors collaborating in committing all these crimes."

According to the Palestinian Authority, more than a hundred Gazans were killed, and hundreds were injured, in the school attack, indicating that granting Israel "immunity from punishment" encourages it to continue committing "massacres on occupied Palestinian land."

The IDF noted that the numbers used by the Palestinian Authority are exaggerated, based on surveillance of the compound and the size of the warheads used.

In a published statement, the Palestinian Authority demanded that the International Criminal Court (ICC) issue arrest warrants against the Israeli "war criminals" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, in order to deter Israel and prevent further "crimes."