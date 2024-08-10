IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Saturday night responded to the elimination of at least 19 terrorists in a school building in Gaza.

"Increasingly in recent months Hamas has focused on exploiting school buildings, often where civilians are sheltering inside, to use them as military facilities, command and control centers, for storing weapons, and to execute terrorist attacks," he said.

Hagari noted that in addition to the Hamas terrorists at the site, Islamic Jihad terrorists were also present.

"According to various intelligence indications, there is a high probability that the commander of the Central Camps Brigade of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, Ashraf Juda, was at the military headquarters at the Al-Taba’een School that was targeted," he said. "It is not yet clear whether he was hit during the strike."

Gaza reports claimed that over 100 people were killed in Saturday's strike, including a large number of civilians. The IDF is investigating this claim, but warned that Hamas tends to exaggerate the results of Israel's strikes on terrorists.