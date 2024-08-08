In an unusual move, the Cabinet met on Thursday night in the underground central command center at Kirya Base, the IDF central headquarters in Tel Aviv, and not in the regular meeting room.

According to a report by Channel 13, the unusual move is due to a request by the Shin Bet, for security reasons, to practice a scenario where the ministers would half to descend into the underground command center.

Reports in Lebanon claim that Hezbollah is looking for a "fat target." The Israelis understand this as an intention to harm a senior Israeli figure in retaliation for the elimination of its military commander Fuad Shukr. The decision to hold the meeting in the underground command center is not only practice but also due to the understanding that there is an intention to harm a senior figure.

At the same time, Iran is considering moderating its retaliation to the elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to avoid risking its nuclear project. However, it is still considering all options. Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei may choose a less severe option since he believes Hezbollah would choose a more severe one.