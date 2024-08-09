The Canadian Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the reports regarding the investigation of suspicions of abuse and sexual harm to a Palestinian detainee at the Sde Teiman detention center.

"Canada is deeply concerned by reports on the torture and abuse of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, including sexual violence," the Canadian Foreign Ministry stated.

"Such treatment is never justifiable, in any context," noted the Canadian Foreign Ministry.

"We expect a thorough investigation of these disturbing allegations and that those responsible will be held accountable."