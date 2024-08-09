The second cycle of the "Halacha L'Maaseh" project, which provides basic combat infantry training, concluded on Thursday night with a graduation ceremony at Ammunition Hill in Jerusalem. The cycle was completed by 101 residents of Judea and Samaria.

The ceremony was attended by Central Command chief Avi Bluth; Yossi Levi, CEO of the the Netzach Yehuda charity; and other senior IDF officials.

They congratulated the graduates for taking the responsibility to defend the State and leading the way for their generation to join widespread service in the IDF.

The training is intended to allow graduates enlist in civilian emergency squads to defend towns and Judea and Samaria.