Hundreds of haredi extremists blocked the street outside Jerusalem's International Convention Center in protest against an event honoring haredi IDF soldiers at the venue this afternoon (Tuesday).

The demonstrators handed out flyers accusing Shas chairman Aryeh Deri of being a "murderer of souls" for expressing a willingness to compromise on the issue of haredi enlistment in the IDF.

Earlier today, Knesset Education Committee Chairman MK Yossi Taieb (Shas) said that if the IDF summoned his son to be drafted, he would obey the rabbis and not report for duty.

"My son is in the same position, he got a summons and asked me what to do. I told him to ask his yeshiva dean and act as he instructs," Taieb said in an interview with radio Kol Barama.

He added: "He sits and learns seriously, and loves to learn. We will do as he's told. If he is told that he needs to be arrested, then he'll be arrested and will study Torah in jail."

Sources in Shas told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that MK Taieb's remarks were "unnecessary."

Earlier this month, dozens of haredi extremists staged a demonstration on Thursday morning outside the Tel Hashomer Recruitment Center in central Israel.

The police officer on duty declared the protest as an unlawful assembly. A riot ensued, with demonstrators blocking roads and yelling offensive chants at police officers, including: "Nazi, go die in Gaza."

Police officers worked to restore order and clear the blocked roads.