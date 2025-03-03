The IDF concluded the first training cycle of the Hashmonaim (Hasmonean) Brigade on Thursday at the Tomb of the Maccabees.

The Hashmonaim Brigade is the first brigade specifically intended for 'God-fearing haredim.' The Defense Ministry defines it as "a select unit, the first haredi unit in the IDF, whose purpose is to enable a haredi soldier to serve in a framework that conforms to his lifestyle and maintains his identity."

The Defense Ministry noted that the brigade was composed of the best commanders who defined themselves as God-fearing.

Several changes were made to the ceremony to reflect the haredi character of the new brigade, including separation between male and female attendees, religious speeches and prayers, and the declaration of the ceremony to be 'a declaration of loyalty to the IDF' due to the Jewish laws regarding taking vows.

Among the new recruits were volunteers from the Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, who had taken part in life-saving search and rescue missions prior to their enlistment. Israel Dog Unit director Yekutitel Ben-Yaakov commented "I salute you for your contribution and dedication to the missing. Now you have enlisted in the IDF to fight the enemy. I see in you a great spirit - the spirit of the generation of victory. Continue to do well and sanctify God's name."

As part of the attempt to create a haredi environment, service in the new brigade includes dedicated time for Torah study, the observance of Orthodox Jewish practices, and rabbinical supervision.

According to Israel Hayom, a message to the recruits required them to commit to conducting themselves as befitting Yeshiva students for the duration of their service, with restrictions on dress, speech, shaving, and a commitment to observing Jewish holidays.

Soldiers are required to attend Torah study and prayers three times a day, and not to bring media of any kind into their base. They are also required to use exclusive filtered cell phones, with the filter and its settings to be decided by the officers. Service in the new brigade is carried out 'with total separation between genders'.