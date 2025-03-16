A large dummy dressed as a haredi IDF soldier was hanged over the street in the Meah She'arim neighborhood in Jerusalem on Sunday setting off a flurry of outrage.

The incident joins previous incidents when effigies or signs with messages against haredi soldiers were hung in the radical enclave as part of the growing opposition by extremist groups to haredi military service.

Last week, a Magen David Adom (MDA) medical team arrived in the neighborhood to tend to a patient.

While the paramedics and EMTs were tending to the patient in their home, unknown suspects defaced the ambulance and drew swastikas on the Israeli flags that were painted on the sides of the ambulance.

When the team returned to the ambulance, they were shocked to discover the vandalism and immediately reported it to the Jerusalem Police.