The haredi Netzach Yehuda battalion eliminated the Hamas sniper Hossam Basel Abdul Kareem Shabai, who served in Hamas's Beit Hanoun battalion and was also employed as a journalist for Al Jazeera.

The IDF announced in a statement regarding the elimination that during the war, Hossam carried out attacks and participated in terrorist activities against IDF forces and citizens of the State of Israel.

Haredi soldier Yanki Hareshkovitz, who serves in the Netzach Yehuda battalion and who survived sniper fire in Gaza, revealed today that the Hossam has been identified as the one who tried to kill him - twice.

Hareshkovitz wrote today: "This terrorist from Hamas's Beit Hanoun battalion, who was also employed as a journalist at Al Jazeera, tried to kill me with sniper fire at least twice."

He added that he was "One of the most dangerous terrorists in our sector until our battalion eliminated him."

On Rosh Hashanah, Hamas released a video from the Gaza Strip in which a terrorist is seen firing at Israeli soldiers. According to Hamas, the soldier was hit. Hershkovitz claimed that he was not struck, but rather fell prone to avoid the shot, an action mistakenly identified by Hamas as his having been injured.