תיעוד מתוך התוואי דובר צה"ל

In recent weeks, troops of the 252nd Division have been investigating and locating underground tunnel routes, eliminating hundreds of terrorists and dismantling terrorist infrastructure in the central Gaza Strip.

The engineering unit of the Southern Command and the Yahalom Unit investigated and dismantled a multi-story underground tunnel approximately 3 kilometers long that consisted of multiple branches.

Inside the tunnel, several rooms, weapons and means for long-term stay used by terrorist operatives were located.