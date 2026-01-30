The IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed that overnight (Friday), IDF troops identified eight terrorists who emerged from underground terrorist infrastructure in eastern Rafah.

Following the identification, the IAF struck and eliminated three of the terrorists.

Later, additional strikes toward the areas where the remaining terrorists attempted to escape to were conducted. The results of the strikes are under review.

"IDF soldiers continue to conduct searches in the area in order to locate and eliminate all of the terrorists. IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the military spokesperson stated.